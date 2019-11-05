Southwest's Huge 'Paradise' Sale Has $69 Flights to the Caribbean. Nice.

In France, it's fairly common for even the biggest companies to take a month-long vacation. This includes corporations that have offices all across the world, meaning executives in the US are emailing executives in France and receiving an automatic "figure something out, lol." So just leave some extra work for your lazy coworker Brent already -- you brainwashed American cog -- and take advantage of Southwest Airline's new three-day paradise flight sale, starting on Tuesday.
By "paradise" the popular airline means Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean, and the flights start at $69 (so maybe it's honeymoon time), one way. You need to book by November 7 at 11:59 pm, Pacific Time. So, before it's too late, look over at Brent as he's watching football highlights on his phone beneath the desk and decide what kind of life you wish to lead.
The majority of flights are going out from New York, Albuquerque, Atlanta, Austin, Baltimore, Washington, DC, Birmingham, Chicago, Ft. Lauderdale, Houston, Kansas City, Nashville, Orlando, St. Louis, and Tampa. Here are some highlights we found:
- Ft. Lauderdale to The Bahamas for $69
- Orlando to The Bahamas for $99
- Houston to Belize City for $119
- New Orleans to Turks and Caicos for $129
- Kansas City to Turks and Caicos for $149
- Austin to The Bahamas for $153
- St. Louis to The Bahamas for $154
- Atlanta to Havana, Cuba for $155
- Baltimore to Cancun for $179
- Washington, DC to Cancun for $187
- Milwaukee to Puerto Vallarta for $193
- New York to Cancun for $197
Just a heads up -- points bookings do not include government fees, which start from $5.60 per one-way flight. International travel is valid Monday through Thursday, travel to Mexico is valid only on Sundays through Wednesdays, and travel from Mexico is valid only on Tuesdays through Fridays, according to the sale page's fine print (read it carefully before you book).
Now, go fly to your paradise, bb. And we're sorry if you're actually the Brent character here, because you're about to get screwed in proper French fashion.
