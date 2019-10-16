Southwest's Huge Nationwide Sale Has $39 Flights Right Now

Air travel is so safe nowadays that we’re more intimidated by sneaky baggage check fees than the fact that a total stranger is navigating our aircraft through unpredictable bouts of wind, storms, and jetstreams. That’s why people fly Southwest; you get a personal item, carry on, and first checked bag for free. And now you can also get tickets starting at $39, one way. Why would you ever settle for le(DELTA)ss?
The Southwest deal ends at midnight on Thursday, October 17. That means you need to be on the Southwest website with the confirmation page in front of you before 11:59pm, Pacific time. It’s pretty easy to navigate the page (you can sort it by origin city), just make sure you’re buying through the company's official website.
The cheapest flights -- aka the $39 ones are island hops in Hawaii -- but there are plenty of other crazy-cheap fares to be had. Here are some of our favorites:
- Atlanta to Nashville (and vice versa) for $49
- Los Angeles to San Jose (and vice versa) for $54
- San Francisco to Las Vegas (and vice versa) for $65
- Boston to Baltimore (and vice versa) for $70
- Las Vegas to Phoenix (and vice versa) for $74
- Dallas to Oklahoma City (and vice versa) for $72
- San Jose to Seattle (and vice versa) for $77
- Cincinnati to Baltimore (and vice versa) for $78
- Austin to Little Rock (and vice versa) for $82
- Chicago to Detroit (and vice versa) for $87
- Washington, DC to Atlanta (and vice versa) for $89
- Denver to San Antonio (and vice versa) for $89
- Houston to Denver (and vice versa) for $94
- Minneapolis to St. Louis (and vice versa) for $99
A few things: Tickets are non-refundable, and blackout dates apply. Continental US travel is blacked out November 22, November 24, November 26-27, November 30-December 2, December 19-23, December 26, 2019-January 1, 2020; January 4-5, 2020. Inter-island Hawaii travel is blacked out November 22-December 2, 2019 and December 19, 2019-January 6, 2020.
Check the sale page for the specific time range when the discounts are valid. For example, Continental US travel is valid October 29, 2019, through March 6, 2020. And you can only travel on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. There are a lot of exceptions, so I'd just go to the page to be sure.
Now for the final guilt trip: Besides your job, you truly have nothing to lose. So get out there, my anonymous internet friends.
