Southwest Has $49 Flights Around the U.S. This Spring

If the late-winter blues coupled with the 800th snowstorm of the season have you itching to skip town for warmer air or just a change of scenery, now may be the perfect time to indulge in making impromptu travel plans. That's because Southwest Airlines is currently running a spring sale with cheap flights all around the United States (and a few places abroad) for as little as $49 one way.
The three-day cheap fare bonanza features the $49 one-way fares from a whole bunch of departure cities, though there are some seriously enticing deals to be had from almost every airport Southwest serves. The only catch is you need to book by 11:59pm on March 15.
Among the standout domestic deals currently up for grabs are $49 flights from San Francisco to Las Vegas (and vice versa), $49 flights from Nashville to Atlanta, $64 flights from Los Angeles to Las Vegas (and vice versa), $79 flights from Chicago to Newark, and Portland to San Francisco for $54.
As for international options, there are $59 flights from Ft. Lauderdale to Turks & Caicos, $59 flights from Ft. Lauderdale to the Cayman Islands, and $99 flights from Tampa to Cuba. You can peep all the deals (and sort by destination city) on Southwest's flash sale site.
Of course, as with most airfare sales like this, there's some fine print to consider. For domestic routes, the deals are good for travel between April 3 and and June 13 (or between August 21 through October 31). For international trips, they apply to trips between April 3 and May 17. There are also some blackout dates including May 24, 25, and 28 (Memorial Day). The good news, though, is that you don't have to worry about packing light because Southwest lets you fly with up to two bags for free.
Now, go forth and make good on that resolution to actually use all your PTO this year.
