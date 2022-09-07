Get a Free 2-Month Southwest Companion Pass if You Book a Flight Right Now

Solo vacations are always great because you don’t have to worry about financially coordinating with a friend to book flights. But, what if you could just have that friend tag along with you for free? Southwest Airlines recently announced the return of a deal that will allow you to do just that.

Southwest's Companion Pass allows qualifying customers to pick one person to fly with them, completely free of charge (aside from certain taxes and fees, of course) every time they purchase or redeem Rapid Rewards points for a flight. The Dallas-based airline is currently offering a free two-month Companion Pass to any Rapid Rewards member who books a qualifying flight through Thursday, September 8.

“We know that flexibility and ease have become even more important for our customers, and this offer is a way to remind our members about the benefits of our Rapid Rewards program,” Jonathan Clarkson, Vice President of Marketing Loyalty and Products at Southwest Airlines, said in a statement.

To qualify, customers have to provide their Rapid Rewards number at the time of registration, so you'll need to already be a Rapid Rewards member or sign up (for free) for the program first.

The only other catch is you have to book your first flight anytime from now until November 17, 2022. After that, you're free to use the pass as many times as you like from January 4 through March 4, 2023. So, if you've been waiting for an opportune time to catch Lea Michele in Funny Girl on Broadway, now's your chance.

We repeat, the window to register is open until tomorrow, so if you're interested, you're going to need to get in on that as soon as possible. Normally Southwest's Companion Pass deal requires booking either 100 one-way flights in a year or nabbing 125,000 qualifying points in a year. So, the current promotion is a great way to see if it’s something you might want to continue in the future.

Southwest isn't the only budget-friendly airline to offer up an enticing flight deal as of late. You can also snag low-cost fares from Frontier Airlines for travel between November 2022 and February 2, 2023.