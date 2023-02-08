It Just Got Much Easier to Get a Free Southwest Companion Pass

Forget about hopping on hundreds of planes and earning thousands of points. For a limited time only, Southwest is making it much easier for you to snag the highly-coveted Southwest Companion Pass, which allows your travel buddy to fly for free.

All you need to do is become a new eligible cardmember, and you have through March 13 to do it. You can apply for three different Southwest credit cards to score the pass, including the Southwest Rapid Rewards Plus Credit Card, Southwest Rapid Rewards Premier Credit Card, and the Southwest Rapid Rewards Priority Credit Card.

There is some small print to note with this deal: Once you're approved for one of these cards, you will receive a Companion Pass as well as 30,000 Rapid Rewards points as long as you spend $4,000 on purchases within the first three months of opening your account. As Bankrate notes, normally you'd need to accrue 135,000 Rapids Rewards points or take 100 qualifying one-way flights in a year to earn the free Companion Pass, so this is a significant deal.

The beloved pass will grant your travel companion a free ticket (though you'll still have to cover taxes and fees) every time you purchase or redeem points for a flight. Usually, the Companion Pass is valid through the current calendar year plus the entirety of the next year, but in this promotional case, the pass will only be valid through February 28, 2024.

For more information, you can visit Southwest's website.