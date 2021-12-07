Southwest Is Having Another Flight Sale, with Fares Starting at $59



Good or bad, 2021 is nearly at a close. Which means that now is the time to take stock of what you did, what you wish you did, and what you wish to never do again. For many of us, traveling was still not much of an option in 2021, as travel requirements and new COVID-19 variants left us in limbo. But if you want to change that and have been yearning to get away from your usual routine, Southwest Airlines has something for you.

Now until 11:59 pm CT on December 30, you can book one-way flights starting at just $59. Flights can be booked between December 21, 2021, and March 9, 2022, though like with any sale of this nature, some blackout dates apply. For flights to and from San Juan, Puerto Rico, the sale is valid only on flights between January 10 and March 9, 2022, for example.

Here are some of the routes available for $59:

Atlanta, Georgia, to Sarasota, Florida

Charlotte, North Carolina, to Nashville, Tennessee

Chicago, Illinois, to Omaha, Nebraska

Cincinnati, Ohio, to Baltimore, Maryland

Dallas, Texas, to New York, New York

Denver, Colorado, to Albuquerque, New Mexico

Detroit, Michigan, to St. Louis, Missouri

Eugene, Oregon, to Oakland, California

Los Angeles, California, to Las Vegas, Nevada

New Orleans, Louisiana, to Houston, Texas

Salt Lake City, Utah, to Denver, Colorado

Before booking, make sure to read Southwest’s fine print. The tickets are nonrefundable, and the fares are only available while supplies last. You should check also out Southwest's COVID-19 safety information, and the airline's"Southwest Promise" page, which details the precautions and procedures it still has in place.

If you yourself aren’t planning to travel, the flights also make a great last-minute Christmas gift—it's one present that’s not dependent on the supply chain.