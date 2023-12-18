Southwest Is Getting Fined $140 Million for Its Holiday Travel Meltdown

It feels like so much has happened since the 2022 holiday travel season came and went, but even if it feels like a decade ago, the events still bear relevance today. The Department of Transportation just announced that one particular event from that time is not part of the forgotten past. Last winter, a series of operational failures from Southwest Airlines caused 16,900 flights to be canceled and resulted in more than 2 million people being stranded over Christmas and New Year's.

The Department of Transportation announced that they are filing a $140 million civil penalty against Southwest related to violations of consumer protection laws. This penalty is historic; it is 30 times larger than any other previous DOT penalty for these kinds of violations.

"Today's action sets a new precedent and sends a clear message: if airlines fail their passengers, we will use the full extent of our authority to hold them accountable," said US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, in a statement shared with Thrillist. "Taking care of passengers is not just the right thing to do—it's required, and this penalty should put all airlines on notice to take every step possible to ensure that a meltdown like this never happens again."

The penalty fine follows an extensive investigation, which found that Southwest committed the following violations:

Failing to provide adequate customer service assistance

Failing to provide prompt flight status notifications

Failing to provide refunds in a prompt and proper manner



In response to these issues, the DOT has established a multi-pronged requirement for Southwest to address the problem, including:

Ensured passengers were refunded and reimbursed over $600 million for significant delays and cancellations during the 2022 holiday season

Requires Southwest to establish a $90 million compensation system for future passengers affected by significant delays and cancellations, which will come from the $140 million penalty.



The US Department of Treasury will receive $35 million from the $140 million penalty, as well. Another reason for such a significant penalty? The DOT is hoping to deter other airlines from repeating similar issues in the future.

For its part, Southwest has ensured that it will not be responsible for a repeat of the 2022 chaos. CEO Bob Jordan told CNN last week "it will never happen again" as the incident prompted the airline to invest in new technology and other strategies to avoid a similar outcome.