Southwest Airlines Just Unveiled Its Disney-Themed 50 Days of Giveaways
Celebrate the carrier's 50th anniversary with free stuff!
It turns out Disney World and Southwest Airlines have more in common than just good snacks and screaming children. Both brands hit a major milestone this year by turning the big 5-0, and to celebrate this collective anniversary, they teamed up to create a Disney-themed airline and 50 days of giveaways.
The custom-made collaboration, a casual Boeing 737-700, will go into service in March 2022 and is decked out with a little Disney magic.
"As Walt Disney World Resort kicks off The World's Most Magical Celebration commemorating our 50th anniversary, we are thrilled to bring even more magic to guests' vacations and to the sky with the help of our friends at Southwest," Senior Vice President of Disney Destinations Claire Bilby said in a press release. "Both Walt Disney World Resort and Southwest Airlines share an incredible 50-year legacy of creating exceptional vacation experiences and treasured memories for guests."
As for the sweepstakes, Southwest 50 Days of Giveaways kicked off September 28 and will run through November 16, 2021. Winners and up to three guests will snag a Southwest and Walt Disney World Resort prize package each day, which includes lodging, theme park tickets, a Disney gift card up to $200, and a round trip airfare to Orlando courtesy of Southwest. To enter, you can go Southwest.com/50days.
"For 50 years, Southwest has connected our Customers to the people and places that matter most. Whether a Customer is flying to visit relatives in another state, close a business deal with a client, or experience a family vacation, we are honored to be a part of those moments," Director of Public relations for Southwest Brandy King said in the release. "Celebrating 50 years of making memories during our shared milestone anniversary is at the heart of this magical collaboration with the Walt Disney World Resort."