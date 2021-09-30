Southwest Airlines Just Unveiled Its Disney-Themed 50 Days of Giveaways

It turns out Disney World and Southwest Airlines have more in common than just good snacks and screaming children. Both brands hit a major milestone this year by turning the big 5-0, and to celebrate this collective anniversary, they teamed up to create a Disney-themed airline and 50 days of giveaways.

The custom-made collaboration, a casual Boeing 737-700, will go into service in March 2022 and is decked out with a little Disney magic.

"As Walt Disney World Resort kicks off The World's Most Magical Celebration commemorating our 50th anniversary, we are thrilled to bring even more magic to guests' vacations and to the sky with the help of our friends at Southwest," Senior Vice President of Disney Destinations Claire Bilby said in a press release. "Both Walt Disney World Resort and Southwest Airlines share an incredible 50-year legacy of creating exceptional vacation experiences and treasured memories for guests."