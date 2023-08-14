Southwest Just Confirmed It's Making Big Boarding Process Changes
The airline is implementing the new changes starting August 15.
Southwest aficionados better get ready for some changes.
The airline just confirmed to The Points Guy an earlier report from the blog View from the Wing that it is limiting its EarlyBird boarding option, and it is also introducing some new changes to its flight experience.
When flying with Southwest, passengers famously get a seat depending on the order in which they board the plane. That means that if you get on the plane sooner, you have better seats to choose from. By paying a fee for EarlyBird Check-In, guests are able to get a boarding number in advance compared to those who are checking in 24 hours before the flight. Now, starting from August 15, the availability of the EarlyBird Check-In feature will be limited to select flights, routes, and days instead of all flights like before.
Additionally, new same-day standby changes will also be implemented. Per the new policy, free same-day standby will become available to all guests, including those who book the cheapest fares, dubbed Wanna Get Away. Thanks to the new rule, all passengers will get the chance to waitlist for a different flight on the same day for free, without incurring fare difference surcharges.
The Wi-Fi experience on Southwest is also set to improve. Free Wi-Fi will soon be extended to Business Select passengers as well, while previously, it was a perk available only to A-List Preferred travelers.
Looking for travel tips?
Whether you need help sneaking weed onto a plane, finding an airport where you can sign up for PreCheck without an appointment, or making sure you’re getting everything you’re entitled to when your flight is canceled, we’ve got you covered. Keep reading for up-to-date travel hacks and all the travel news you need to help you plan your next big adventure.