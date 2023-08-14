Southwest Just Confirmed It's Making Big Boarding Process Changes

Southwest aficionados better get ready for some changes.

The airline just confirmed to The Points Guy an earlier report from the blog View from the Wing that it is limiting its EarlyBird boarding option, and it is also introducing some new changes to its flight experience.

When flying with Southwest, passengers famously get a seat depending on the order in which they board the plane. That means that if you get on the plane sooner, you have better seats to choose from. By paying a fee for EarlyBird Check-In, guests are able to get a boarding number in advance compared to those who are checking in 24 hours before the flight. Now, starting from August 15, the availability of the EarlyBird Check-In feature will be limited to select flights, routes, and days instead of all flights like before.