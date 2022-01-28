Southwest Just Extended Its Alcohol Ban... Again

Southwest suspended its food and drink service at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the spring of 2020, and while the airline has since slowly welcomed back select offerings, booze is not one of them. Despite initial plans to bring back alcohol in June 2021, the carrier ultimately pushed back that plan as the result of unruly passengers.

Though Southwest was once again prepping for the resumption of alcohol service, due to the highly contagious Omicron variant spreading like wildfire, the low-cost carrier has now decided to pause those plans through at least spring 2022. The alcohol ban will likely lift in either March or April, Southwest COO Mike Van de Ven said during a quarterly call Thursday, according to One Mile at a Time.

Don't even think about sneaking your own booze aboard either. It's against FAA regulations to partake in alcohol on board that isn't supplied by a crew member.

If you're committed to happy hour at 31,000 feet though, you can always go with another carrier. According to One Mile at a Time, Southwest is actually the only major US airline to still prohibit alcohol entirely. Delta, Frontier, JetBlue, Spirit, United, and more resumed their alcoholic beverage service months ago, while American offers booze only for its first class passengers.