Southwest Airlines' Huge Sale Has $47 Flights for This Fall

Summer has turned on us. It's totally understandable if you're looking to fall to bring you sweet relief from the heat, so why not double down and give yourself a trip to look forward to. Luckily, Southwest Airlines is throwing a huge sale as of Monday with discounted flights this fall, so you can book yourself an escape for cheap right now.
The sale runs all the way through July 20, and you'll be able to book one-way flights for as low as $47. And since Southwest isn't a budget airline, that price includes things like luggage and oxygen privileges. Keep in mind that the fare won't be round-trip, but you should be able to cobble something together that's still much lower than what you'd normally pay.
This deal covers a huge amount of cities. For example, you'll be able to get from Las Vegas to Long Beach for $47, New Orleans to Ft. Lauderdale for $87, or New York to Tampa, Florida for $103. If you're looking to get out of the states this fall, you can also get from Ft. Lauderdale to Nassau, Bahamas for $74, Los Angeles to Los Cabos, Mexico for $118, or from Houston, Texas to Belize City, Belize for $128.
Next Time You Fall in Love in the City of Light, This Guy's Got You Covered
Just head to the official sale page and select your departure city to check out your options. Keep in mind, however, that some blackout dates apply. Also, you'll have to book your trip for sometime between August 21 and December 19, but just think of it as a good excuse to plan a fall trip.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.