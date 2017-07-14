This Southwest Airlines Flash Sale Will Let You Fly for as Low as $42

Southwest Airlines is blowing out a nationwide flash sale right now, and -- ohhhhhhh yes -- it means you may be able to fly between Las Vegas and Los Angeles for as low as $42.
That's the lowest trip on the entire list of flights, which were just announced this week. On offer are one-way flights between major cities around the country and North America, almost all of which are priced well under $150. The lowest fares on the list are flights between Los Angeles and Las Vegas for $42, followed by flights between Fort Lauderdale and Orlando for $45, and a wealth of flights between various locations priced at $49, including Chicago to Cincinnati, Los Angeles to San Francisco, and Milwaukee to Nashville. If you live in a city that isn't New York, it makes this super-cheap trip flying around the world a hell of a lot easier to pull off and justify financially.
As with all flash sales, a few catches apply, of course. You have to book between now and July 27. All of the discounts apply to nonstop flights only, and flights on Fridays and Sundays are not a part of the sale. Blackout dates do apply, but these prices are good for flights booked for both international and continental US travel from August 22 to December 13. Take a look at full terms and conditions before you book, obviously.
If you want to take advantage of this, though, just be sure to act soon, as these flights are sure to fill up fast.
