Southwest Airlines' Huge New Sale Has $47 Flights for This Fall

Summer's not over yet, but it is winding down. That means it's time to start planning for how you're going to transform fall into Summer Part 2. The best way to do that is to make sure you have some trips planned -- preferably to warm places. Conveniently, Southwest Airlines is throwing a huge sale with discounted flights this fall (and well into winter), so you can start planning that extended summer right now.
The sale runs through August 20, and you'll be able to find one-way flights for as low as $47. Keep in mind that Southwest isn't a budget airline, so that price will even include things like luggage and access to oxygen. While you won't be getting a round-trip fare for under $50, you should be able to find a round-trip deal for right around $100.
The sale includes tons of cities . For instance, you could travel from Las Vegas to Long Beach for $47, from New York to Chicago for $88, and from Los Angeles to Austin for $115. If you'd like to escape the states altogether, you can also book a trip from Ft. Lauderdale to Nassau, Bahamas for $77, Houston to Cancun, Mexico for $139, or from Denver to Belize City, Belize for $148.
Head to the official sale page and select your departure city for your full list of options. Keep in mind that there are some blackout dates, and that the best deals are for September and October travel. But you're looking for a fun fall trip anyway.
So, call your most fun friend and get booking. Summer won't last forever.
