Southwest Has $47 Flights This Fall in This Epic 86-City Sale

As the end of summer nears and Pumpkin Spice Latte season beckons, it's time to start prepping for cooler temps and shorter days. It's also time to figure out what to do with the rest of your vacation days before the end of the year. Luckily, Southwest Airlines may be able to make your decision-making a little easier with a huge new fare sale, which boasts super-cheap flights to and from 86 cities this fall and winter for as little as $47.
If you've been meaning to squeeze in another quick trip or two in the next few months, you'll likely be able to at least get wherever you want to for cheap, thanks to the long list of discounted one-way flights included in the promotion, which runs from August 21 through August 30. And since Southwest isn't a budget airline, the low prices don't come with many strings, and include baggage.
Here are some of the best deals
- Las Vegas, NV to Long Beach, CA (and vice versa) for $47
- Salt Lake City, UT to Las Vegas, NV (and vice versa) for $49
- Fort Lauderdale, FL to Jacksonville, FL (and vice versa) for $57
- Las Vegas, NV to Los Angeles, CA (and vice versa) for $59
- Portland, OR to San Francisco, CA (and vice versa) for $56
- Chicago, IL to Cincinnati, OH for (and vice versa) for $67
- Columbus, OH to Atlanta, GA (and vice versa) for $69
- Los Angeles, CA to San Francisco, CA (and vice versa) for $61
- Milwaukee, WI to Nashville, TN (and vice versa) for $60
- Oakland, CA to Seattle, WA (and vice versa) for $69
- Providence, RI to Washington, DC (and vice versa) for $60
- Atlanta, GA to Boston, MA (and vice versa) for $69
- New York, NY to Chicago, IL (and vice versa) for $88
To browse and search the full lineup of deals, head to the official Southwest Flash Sale page and filter by departure or destination city.
Of course, as with any flash sale like this there is some fine print to consider. For one, you'll need to be able to travel between September 4, 2018 and February 13, 2019. Also, there are a handful of blackout dates to keep in mind, as the deals don't apply to most travel dates around Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's.
Still, it'd be a shame not to take advantage of whatever PTO you have left, and treat yourself to a little post-summer mini vacation. There really is no excuse not to.
