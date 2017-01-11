Whoa: Southwest's 3-Day Flash Sale Has $49 Flights

With summer long gone and October already well underway, it's only a matter of time before you're dreading and stressing over insanely expensive holiday travel plans. But it turns out this could also be the perfect time to plan your next escape, thanks to a new three-day flash sale this week from Southwest Airlines. You'll have to be quick, though.
From Tuesday, October 4th through Thursday, October 6th, Southwest is offering dozens of damn good deals on one-way domestic and international flights out of almost every major city in the country, many of which start at $49. The airline's official flash sale page lists several crazy-cheap domestic flights such as Chicago to NYC (and vice versa) for $49, Los Angeles to Dallas (and vice versa) for $79, and NYC to Nashville (and vice versa) for $99, among many others.
As for international flights, the sale includes deals like Ft. Lauderdale to Nassau, Bahamas for $49, Los Angeles to Cancun for $129, and Orlando to Montego Bay, Jamaica for $141, along with a handful of others. Pretty crazy, right?
However, like with most airline flash sales, there's some fine print. Perhaps the biggest limitation is that domestic travel is limited to days that are not Friday and Sunday, which might crush your hopes for a quick weekend getaway. Additionally, the deals are only good for flights within certain dates, so be sure to check Southwest's website for all the details before you get carried away with your plans to skip town.
The bottom line: there are plenty of chances to book both an outgoing flight and a return flight for under a hundred bucks, which could very well make the holiday travel season suck considerably less. You know what to do.
