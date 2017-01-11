Whoa: Southwest's 3-Day Flash Sale Has $49 Flights

With summer long gone and October already well underway, it's only a matter of time before you're dreading and stressing over insanely expensive holiday travel plans. But it turns out this could also be the perfect time to plan your next escape, thanks to a new three-day flash sale this week from Southwest Airlines. You'll have to be quick, though.

From Tuesday, October 4th through Thursday, October 6th, Southwest is offering dozens of damn good deals on one-way domestic and international flights out of almost every major city in the country, many of which start at $49. The airline's official flash sale page lists several crazy-cheap domestic flights such as Chicago to NYC (and vice versa) for $49, Los Angeles to Dallas (and vice versa) for $79, and NYC to Nashville (and vice versa) for $99, among many others.