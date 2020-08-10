News Southwest Airlines Flight Attendant Flies 2,000 Miles to Deliver Rescue Puppy “He touched a lot of lives on his way to his new forever home."

Ryan Fletcher/shutterstock

Southwest Airlines employees are the fun uncles of our sky travel family. They hide in overhead bins, hold "worst license plate" contests, and for no reason decide to blast Top Gun songs on flights. But there's a softer side to our fun uncles too -- they love us, and would travel 2,000 miles to give us a dog. On July 29, soon after the Animal Rescue League of El Paso shared on Facebook that two puppies had been discovered on the side of the road, the rescue announced that two long-time supporters from North Carolina wanted to adopt one of the pups, Harris. The only issue at hand was transportation, until a game of telephone led to a puppy ticket in economy class.

"Gotta love our El Paso community and animal lovers everywhere!" the post read. "One call to a friend of ARL led to another. Marcel, who lives in Nevada, volunteered to fly Harris to his forever family!" One can only hope strangers on the internet would take a similar interest in facilitating our wander-lusting desires. Marcel Stratton, a flight attendant based in Vegas, offered to take the pup to his new home on her two days off, and friends helped her when she faced obstacles along the way.

“I was available to come to El Paso to pick up the puppy and then one of our amazing employees purchased me a ticket from El Paso to Raleigh because the flights filled up and there was a chance that I wasn’t going to get on,” Stratton told local news outlet KTSM. More surprising than the fact that flights are actually filled right now is the fact that the Wyndham hotel in El Paso, where Stratton had to stay overnight, was more than accommodating to the pair.

“The woman at the hotel, Debbie, loves dogs so she comped my room and made sure I got a room with a little balcony so Harris could go out,” said Stratton. Stratton and puppy Harris arrived in Raleigh at 5:40pm on July 29, after receiving a great deal of attention from staff along the way.

“Everyone needed to see a little kindness and this puppy brought so much love," said Stratton. "The two pilots I had, they took him for a walk in the airport and all the passengers on the plane were just wanting to see him."

