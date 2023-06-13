Southwest's Flash Sale Is Offering 40% Off Flights Right Now

It's Southwest Airlines' 52nd birthday! We somehow always knew they were a Gemini. To celebrate, the airline is gifting us, the customers, 40% off base fares from now until June 15. In addition to the sale, there will be a week of sweepstakes with opportunities to win daily until Southwest's official anniversary on June 18.

For the big 40% off sale, the discount will apply to the base fares for flights booked for travel between August 15 and December 14, 2023. To get the discount, you can use the code 40OFF in the promo box at checkout. Travel blackout dates will apply between November 16 through November 27, 2023. "Discount availability may vary by destination, flight, and day of week, and won't be available on some flights that operate during very busy travel times and holiday periods," the terms and conditions state.

"In true Southwest style, we're celebrating with Heart all week long with one of the largest sales of the year, week-long sweepstakes, and more fun opportunities leading up to our 52nd birthday and our established national day, Wanna Get Away Day, on June 18," said Jonathan Clarkson, VP of marketing at Southwest, in a statement shared with Thrillist.

You can enter the sweepstakes at WannaGetAwayDay.com, which will include nearly $250,000 worth of prizes to win. In order to be eligible to enter, you must be at least 19 years old.

On June 18, passengers will also be able to celebrate the company's anniversary by getting one free premium drink, as long as they are 21 years of age or older. You can book flights and explore fares at Southwest.com.