This Southwest Sale Has One-Way Domestic & International Tickets as Low as $59

Quick, pull out your credit card and pack your bags. Southwest Airlines is having an incredible sale for a limited time, and you can get cheap tickets to travel both domestically and internationally.

You have until February 2 to snag the deal, and it applies to travel between February 14 and May 17. You can get one-way tickets for as low as $59, and among the included flights are international destinations as well as flights from the mainland to Puerto Rico and Hawaii.

There are a few conditions, though. Both international flights and trips between the US and San Juan, Puerto Rico, are excluded from the sale on the blackout dates of March 9 to April 10, and trips between Hawaii and the mainland that take place between March 16 and April 10 are excluded from the offer as well.

The day in which you plan to travel matters as well. According to Southwest, sale tickets are mainly available for Tuesday and Wednesday trips. Additionally, fares may vary by destination, flight, and day of the week, and they may be affected by busy travel times and holiday periods.

While you will have to play around with Southwest's low-fare calendar to find the best prices and dates of travel, there are some deals to be had. As of this writing, flights between LaGuardia and LAX go as low as $129 one-way before fees for February or March travel. Flights between Washington (Dulles), DC, and Miami go as low as $115 one-way, and flights between Chicago (Midway) and Denver start at $69 one-way.

To grab your tickets, you can visit Southwest’s website.