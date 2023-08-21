New Southwest Flash Sale Is Offering Flights Starting at $49

It's kind of hard to tell based on the extreme heat that much of the country is currently dealing with, but it is indeed true that fall is right around the corner. If you still don't believe us, please head immediately to your nearest HomeGoods/T.J.Maxx/Marshalls for extensive further evidence. Rest assured, the time has officially come to start daydreaming about the perfect fall and winter getaways.

Thanks to Southwest Airlines's just-launched "September Travel Included" flight sale, those getaways might even benefit from a cheap flight purchase. Through 11:59 pm PDT on Thursday, August 24, the airline is offering low fares on domestic travel from September 19, 2023 through February 14, 2024, as well as travel to international destinations, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico through March 6, 2024.

How low are these fares we're talking about? Flights start as low as $49 one-way, and there are plenty of deals to be had. Here are a few sample flights we scouted out using Southwest's low fare calendar:

New York (LaGuardia) to Charleston, South Carolina flights starting at $132 one-way

New York (LaGuardia) to Atlanta flights starting at $137 one-way

Philadelphia to Denver flights starting at $144 one-way

Dallas to Miami flights starting at $145 one-way

Washington, DC (Dulles) to Orlando flights starting at $147 one-way

Chicago (Midway) to Los Angeles flights starting at $163 one-way

Nashville to Nassau, Bahamas flights starting at $166 one-way

Boston to Montego Bay, Jamaica flights starting at $268 one-way



Of course, nothing in life comes without fine print. Blackout dates include the peak holiday season of December 19, 2023 through January 3, 2024, and US continental bookings from November 21—22, 2023 are also off the table. International, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico flights to the continental US from January 16 through February 27, 2024 are also blacked out. On top of this, these flight purchases are nonrefundable, and seats, travel dates, and markets are all limited.

That said, if all the above works for you and a flight catches your eye, we suggest you snatch it up ASAP. Just don't be caught off guard by the boarding process changes the airline also recently unveiled.