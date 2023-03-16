Southwest Is Offering 20% Off Flights Right Now

Southwest is offering Rapid Rewards members a juicy discount on flights until midnight on March 16. Today, members can save 20% on flights booked using Rapid Rewards points for travel through May 24, 2023. The discount will apply to the base fare, and will be applicable on domestic and international flights.

Members can save on Wanna Get Away, Wanna Get Away Plus, Anytime, and Business Select fares—meaning that you have the chance to save a pretty hefty chunk of money depending on what type of flight you book. To get the discount, you’ll just need to enter the promo code SAVE20NOW at checkout.

The code can only be used for both domestic and international flights booked directly through Southwest.com and swabiz.com. The savings will only apply for new bookings and cannot be used retroactively and can only be used on travel through May 24, 2023. To book your flight and take advantage of the deal, make sure you head to Southwest.com before midnight tonight.