This Southwest Sale Is Offering One-Way Flights Starting at $59

Planning a last-minute trip for the spring but struggling to find cheap flights? Southwest Airlines has got you covered. The airline's just-announced Splash Sale will offer big discounts for travel from April 11 and May 24, 2023 on one-way fares. You can find flights all over the country and internationally.

The sale will run from now until March 30, 2023. Travel dates for these Splash Sale fares will be from April 11 through May 24, 2023. Below are just a few examples of the flight deals you can find:

Fresno, California to Las Vegas, Nevada, $70

Houston, Texas to Tulsa, Oklahoma, $89

Kansas City, Missouri to Dallas, Texas, $89

Miami, Florida, to Houston, Texas, $99

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina to West Palm Beach, Florida, $99



You can explore all cheap flight options on Southwest's Splash Sale page. Like any great flight sale, there are some terms and conditions that apply. A 21-day advance purchase is required, and the sale will apply for travel on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. The price listed is for non-stop flights or for single connecting service.

The Splash Sale is applicable to Wanna Get Away fares, so if you want to combine them with other flights, additional fees might apply. As usual, all prices and fares are subject to availability, so even though you have until the end of March, you'll want to act fast if there are any flights you really have your eye on.