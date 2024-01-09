This Southwest Flash Sale Is Offering 40% Off Fares Right Now

We already know that flight prices are down in 2024 compared to last year, but you can save even more right now with Southwest Airlines' latest flash sale. Between January 9 and January 11, you can save up to 40% off your bookings for travel between January 30 and May 22, 2024.

Here's what you need to know about the deal, so you can start planning a late winter or early spring getaway. For continental flights, you can get 40% off flights on Tuesday and Wednesdays, 30% off flights for Monday and Thursday travel, 25% off flights for Saturday travel and 20% off savings for Friday and Sunday travel. You'll also be able to save 30% on international flights and flights to Hawaii and Puerto Rico.

This deal unfortunately does have quite a few blackout dates. Continental blackout dates are between March 9-10, March 16-17, March 23-24, and March 30-31. Travel to Florida destinations will have deal blackout dates of: March 1, 7-8, 15, and 28-29. Flights departing Internationally, to Puerto Rico, and Hawaii have deal blackout dates between February 23-27, and March 14-April 7.

To take advantage of this deal use the promo code WOW in the promo code box on the Southwest website. As usual, sale priced flights are subject to availability. You can book flights and explore fares at Southwest.com.

In addition to this flight sale, Southwest is also offering a number of other savings as part of its Week of WOW promotion right now. You can also save up to 30% off car rentals through the airline through January 15, and get 4X points on select hotels booked through the airline through January 14. You can check out all the promotions right here.