Southwest Airlines Has Flights for as Low as $49

Winter is quickly approaching, and so many of us, especially those of us who live in colder parts of the country, are looking for a way out. Compile the typical winter blues with the fact that we've been in a global pandemic for almost two years now and that the US and many other countries are loosening travel restrictions. It's the perfect storm for a busy winter. Southwest Airlines is making things a tad easier with flight deals as low as $49.

The carrier announced on Tuesday that it is offering flight deals for one-way flights to certain locations. For flights booked between today, October 25, 2021, through November 4, 2021, travelers may be able to book a non-refundable trip for as low as $49. All one has to do to book is toggle through the search on the discount page to select ideal destinations.

Here are some of the discounted flights:

Austin to Oklahoma City (vice versa) for $49

Los Angeles to Las Vegas (vice versa) for $49

Nashville to Myrtle Beach (vice versa) for $49

Atlanta to Memphis (vice versa) for $64

Kansas City to Dallas (vice versa) for $64

Charleston to Miami (vice versa) for $78

Phoenix to Palm Springs (vice versa) for $64

New York to Washington DC (vice versa) for $78

Before you book your trip and pack your bags, be sure to read the fine print. Blackout dates are real, and many just so happen to land during the busy holiday travel season. Also, be sure to check out Southwest's Covid Travel information page so you and your loved ones can sleep well, knowing you saved some money and travel as safely as possible.