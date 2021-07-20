You Can Snag $59 Flights on Southwest Right Now

Whether you're willing to accept it or not, summer is inching towards its end. We're less than two weeks out from August and Labor Day plans are already popping up, which means you've gotta stop procrastinating and start planning your end-of-season getaway—unless you want to get stuck in the sweltering September heat just for the fun of it. Your call.

Southwest is doing what Southwest does best and hosting another one of its epic flight sales. This time, you can get $59 one-way fares across the country when you book before Thursday, July 22, 2021, at 11:59 pm CT. That means that you've got two days to map out your destination options and snag that cheap flight.

Here are some of the $59 flight deals we spotted:

Atlanta, GA, to Jackson, MS (and vice versa), for $59

Austin, TX, to Nashville, TN (and vice versa), for $59

Baltimore, MD, to Cincinatti, OH (and vice versa), for $59

Charleston, SC, to Nashville, TN (and vice versa), for $59

Houston, TX, to New Orleans, LA (and vice versa), for $59

Long Beach, CA, to Las Vegas, NV (and vice versa), for $59

Los Angeles, CA, to Phoenix, AZ (and vice versa), for $59

Palm Springs, CA, to Las Vegas, NV (and vice versa), for $59

Booking before Thursday isn't the only stipulation, however, as there are specific travel windows as well. Continental US travel is available only between August 17 and December 16, 2021—and that's not including those pesky but typical blackout dates—and travel to and from Hawaii is limited to between August 9 and December 15, 2021. You can travel internationally from August 17 through December 8, 2021.

While fares are nonrefundable, you can apply credits to future Southwest travel if you cancel with enough time given—which is pretty easy considering it's just 10 minutes prior to departure.