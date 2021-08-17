Southwest Is Having a 3-Day Flight Sale Starting Today

Editor’s Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. As of April 2021, official guidance from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention states that fully vaccinated people can travel domestically at low risk, though safety precautions are still required. Should you need to travel, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC’s latest guidance as well as local requirements/protocols/restrictions for both your destination and home city upon your return. Be safe out there.

Traveling still isn't very easy, thanks to COVID-19. Mapping out the guidelines of each state or country is hard enough, and once you factor in the rapidly changing prices for flights, it just adds another complicated layer to everything. Luckily, Southwest has a hot flight sale right now that may ease some of the strain in booking your next flight.

The airline has a three-day sale with one-way fares starting at $49. This deal is only valid from August 17 to August 19 at 11:59 pm CT. The sale prices are for flights taking place between September 7 and December 15, 2021. However, before you sprint toward your wallet, be sure to read the fine print. November is full of blackout dates where the deal doesn’t apply, for example.

Head over to Southwest’s sales page to check out the low fares. You can filter by choosing your airport or origin. Here are some of the $49 deals we found:

Atlanta to Sarasota (or vice versa) for $49

Charleston to Nashville (or vice versa) for $49

Fresno to Las Vegas (or vice versa) for $49

Jackson to Houston (or vice versa) for $49

Los Angeles to Phoenix (or vice versa) for $49

Las Vegas to Palm Springs (or vice versa) for $49

Salt Lake City to Denver (or vice versa) for $49

San Francisco to Burbank (or vice versa) for $49

Along with those blackout dates in November, also note that tickets are unfortunately non-refundable. However, as long as reservations are canceled at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled departure, credits can be applied to future purchases. Happy flying! Also remember to check out the "Southwest Promise" page so you’ll be up-to-date on all of the airline's COVID-19 safety protocols.