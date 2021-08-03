Southwest's Latest Sale Starts Today with $49 Flights

With rising COVID-19 numbers thanks to the delta variant, there are a few more questions to ask yourself before booking that coast-to-coast flight: are you vaccinated? Considered high risk? The list goes on, but if you're feeling comfortable enough to travel, you may want to consider Southwest for your next flight.

The ever-popular airline if offering $49 flights across the country right now as part of its latest promotion. The sale, which is going on now through August 12 at 11:59 pm CT, features discounted fares for trips between August 24 and December 16, 2021, though there are some blackout dates to keep in mind, of course. Just read that fine print.

Here are some of the $49 deals we spotted on Southwest's sale page, which you can filter by choosing your origin airport:

Atlanta to Sarasota (or vice versa) for $49

Charleston to Nashville (or vice versa) for $49

Fresno to Las Vegas (or vice versa) for $49

Jackson to Houston (or vice versa) for $49

Los Angeles to Phoenix (or vice versa) for $49

Las Vegas to Palm Springs (or vice versa) for $49

Salt Lake City to Denver (or vice versa) for $49

San Francisco to Burbank (or vice versa) for $49

In addition to double-checking those blackout dates, be aware that the fares are nonrefundable. You can, however, apply credits to future travel with the airline as long as you cancel at least 10 minutes prior to your scheduled departure time.

Given the current COVID situation, it's also smart to read up on Southwest's safety information and give the airline's "Southwest Promise" page a quick browse. You'll get info on precautions and procedures.