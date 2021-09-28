Southwest's New Nationwide Sale Has $59 Flights Right Now

Southwest Airlines loves a good sale, which must be why the company has them so frequently. As of Tuesday, the budget-friendly carrier is offering deals on one-way tickets starting at $59, but you must purchase the tickets by October 11. The sale is valid for travel dates between October 19, 2021, and March 9, 2022, for flights in the continental US and within the islands of Hawaii.

You can book the flights on Southwest’s website, where hundreds of one-way flights are marked down. We’ve gone through and made a list of some of the best deals. Go ahead and pack a bag and make some travel plans because some of these one-way flights cost less than a full tank of gas.

Denver to Long Beach (and vice versa) $59

Las Vegas to Fresno (and vice versa) $59

Los Angeles to Reno (and vice versa) $59

Little Rock to Atlanta (and vice versa) $59

New Orleans to Austin (and vice versa) $59

New Orleans to Houston (and vice versa) $59

Atlanta to Nashville (and vice versa) $67

Atlanta to Orlando (and vice versa) $67

Las Vegas to Los Angeles (and vice versa) $67

Chicago to Colorado Springs $67 and vice versa for $69

Like any great flight deal, make sure to scroll to the bottom and read the fine print before booking. Most of the sales are only valid for flights on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and changes to your flight could result in more fees. Southwest Airlines has a COVID-19 update page, so you can be as informed as possible before you travel. Thrillist also has a guide on how to plan a trip during the pandemic. As always, travel safe and travel cheap!