Southwest Has $59 Flights Around the U.S. Right Now

Travel is expected to take a slight dip with the quickening spread of the delta variant, and flight fares are dropping accordingly. But even with the slight drop in price, most are still pretty costly. Enter Southwest Airlines.

The low-cast carrier announced Monday that it's once again offering discounted one-way fare for flights taking place between October 4 and December 15. The airline advertises flights as low as $59, but we found a few even lower than that. Head to Southwest’s website to book before the sale ends on September 27.

Here are some highlights:

Austin to New Orleans (and vice versa) for $59

Baltimore to Cincinnati (and vice versa) for $59

Atlanta to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina (or vice versa) for $59

Phoenix to Long Beach, California (or vice versa) for $59

Los Angeles to Phoenix (and vice versa) for $59

Chicago to Nashville (and vice versa) for $67

San Francisco to Los Angeles (or vice versa) for $67

Las Vegas to Los Angeles (or vice versa) for $67

Memphis to Atlanta (and vice versa) for $67

Denver to Orange County, California (and vice versa) for $69

Be sure to read the fine print before you book a trip (or three) inspired by the glee of a good deal. These flights are non-refundable, so make sure you book after you secure your PTO and a pet sitter. And if you’re feeling weird about COVID-19 and the safety challenges it presents, Thrillist has a guide with everything you need to know before traveling. Additionally, Southwest has its own COVID-19 update page, where the airline posts safety news and information.