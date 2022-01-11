Southwest Is Having Another Flight Sale with One-Way Trips Starting at $49

Southwest Airlines has started 2022 out strongly, launching its second sale of the year just 11 days in. This time, one-way fares are starting at $49. The sale runs from January 11 until January 13 at 11:59 pm CT, so you'll need to act fast to snag this deal.

Here are some of the best flights available for $49:

Baltimore/Washington, MD to Syracuse, NY (and vice versa) $49

Burbank, CA to Las Vegas, NV (and vice versa) $49

Chicago, IL to Cincinnati, OH (and vice versa) $49

Denver, CO to Colorado Springs, CO (and vice versa) $49

Des Moines, IA to St. Louis, MI (and vice versa) $49

Little Rock, AR to St. Louis, MO (and vice versa) $49

Santa Barbara, CA to Las Vegas, NV (and vice versa) $49

As usual, flight sales have terms and conditions. Flights must be purchased for trips booked at least 14 days in advance and are only valid on Tuesday and Wednesday. Seats on sale have limited availability, and holiday travel dates will be excluded from the discounts. Before you book, make sure you feel confident about your travel dates because the fares are non-refundable. However, if you cancel your flight, you can receive credit from the airline.