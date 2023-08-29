Here's How to Get a Free Southwest Companion Pass This Week

Right now, Southwest Airlines is offering free Companion Passes for its Rapid Rewards members. The Companion Pass allows you to bring a person of your choosing on flights, for just the cost of your own flight. The deal starts today and will last until August 30, 2023. Here’s what you need to know so that you can take advantage of the deal and get your hands on a free Companion Pass.

First you must be a Southwest Rapid Rewards member—you can sign up for the program (for free) on the Southwest website. Then, you must register for the Companion Pass promotion, and purchase a Southwest revenue flight (either one roundtrip flight or two one-way flights), by August 30. A revenue flight is one that is booked without using any Rapid Rewards points. Then, you must travel by September 30. The free Companion Pass will be added to your account on January 8, at which point you will be able to designate who you want your companion to be, and the pass will then be valid through March 8, 2024.

"The Companion Pass is one of the most coveted airline perks in the industry, rewarding Customers for being part of our Rapid Rewards loyalty program," said Jonathan Clarkson, VP of marketing at Southwest Airlines, in a statement. "As the airline with Heart, we want our Customers to feel appreciated for flying with Southwest, and what better way to do that than to offer the opportunity to travel and share experiences with a Companion."

Some other important details to note about the Companion Pass are:

You will receive an email within 10 days of booking the qualifying promotional flight for confirmation of your Companion Pass.

You may change your designated Companion up to three times during the Promotional Companion Pass period.



You can book your qualifying flights and learn more about the terms and conditions of the Companion Pass promotion at Southwest.com.