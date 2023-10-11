How to Get a Free Trip to LA from Southwest Airlines
The airline is offering the sweepstakes in celebration of the new "Trolls" movie.
Southwest Airlines is offering one lucky person the chance to win roundtrip airfare to Los Angeles in November. The sweepstakes is part of a larger partnership that the airline is doing with DreamWorks Animation in celebration of the release of the new animated movie Trolls Band Together. The new Trolls movie is premiering on November 17.
The sweepstakes is just part of the partnership. If you look to the skies throughout the end of the year, you might also spot a Trolls-themed Boeing 737-700 covered in Trolls characters. The plane will feature the characters in and out of the plane through January 31, 2024.
Now, more about this free trip to LA. The winner will receive a trip for themselves and three guests for the weekend of November 3 and 5. The prize will include roundtrip airfare, two nights in one hotel room for four people, two $500 gift cards, four tickets to the Trolls Band Together movie showing, and movie swag bags for each person.
You can enter to win the sweepstakes here. The contest is open to legal residents of the US, excluding Alaska and Rhode Island. You must be at least 18 years old to enter. Make sure to enter by October 19, 2023.