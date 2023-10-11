How to Get a Free Trip to LA from Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines is offering one lucky person the chance to win roundtrip airfare to Los Angeles in November. The sweepstakes is part of a larger partnership that the airline is doing with DreamWorks Animation in celebration of the release of the new animated movie Trolls Band Together. The new Trolls movie is premiering on November 17.

The sweepstakes is just part of the partnership. If you look to the skies throughout the end of the year, you might also spot a Trolls-themed Boeing 737-700 covered in Trolls characters. The plane will feature the characters in and out of the plane through January 31, 2024.