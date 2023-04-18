Southwest Airlines Ground Stop Lifted, but Flight Delays Expected

Earlier Tuesday morning, the FAA issued a ground stop affecting all Southwest Airlines flights due to what the agency described as "equipment issues." The FAA noted in a tweet that the airline had requested the ground stop. The FAA then lifted the ground stop about a half hour later, though flights into Dallas Love Field Airport remained on hold.

If you're flying Southwest today , you'll definitely want to double-check your flight status right now.

According to CNN, the airline had said "intermittent" technology issues were to blame and that they would "hopefully be resuming our operation as soon as possible."

As of this writing, FlightAware was showing at least 2,500 Southwest flights were delayed amid the ground stop.

The airline infamously suffered a massive surge of flight cancellations partially due to outdated technology during the height of the holiday travel season late last year. The airline had since dedicated additional resources toward shoring up its technology, though aviation experts were skeptical about how quickly needed updates could take effect.