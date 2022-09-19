These Hawaii-Bound Airline Passengers Got Free Ukuleles & Lessons

Southwest Airlines passengers on a flight from Long Beach, California, to Honolulu were surprised with free music lessons on Friday. Instrument retail giant Guitar Center teamed up with Southwest to arrange the event in an effort to welcome travelers to Hawaii.

Guitar Center instructors taught passengers how to play "Hello, Aloha. How are you?" on the ukulele. And the best part? The new students were given their own Mitchell MU40 Soprano ukulele along with a carrying case as a parting gift. A passenger captured the experience in a YouTube Short.

"I've taught students through Guitar Center Lessons since 2014, but never in an airplane," Alexandra Windsor, educational affairs specialist for Guitar Center Lessons, said in a statement. "It was inspiring to see how quickly passengers of all ages picked up the ukulele—many with no musical background. The ukulele is the perfect instrument for beginners, and it shows just how fun and easy learning something new can be."

If you missed this flight, Southwest Airlines and Guitar Center are teaming up to provide one lucky winner with a free round-trip ticket and two ukuleles in their Ukuleles Take Flight sweepstakes. If you yourself are an aspiring ukulele player, you can visit Southwest.fm/ukuleleflight to enter before the deadline of September 30.