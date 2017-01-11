Southwest Has New $59 Flights to Cuba

Now that the longtime restriction on Cuban cigars and rum has finally been lifted, visiting the previously forbidden Caribbean island nation has never been more alluring for many Americans. Thankfully, a number of airlines have already made it easy to travel there from the US, and now, Southwest Airlines is getting on board with new flights to Cuba for as little as $59. Yes, they're actually that cheap.
Southwest announced late last week that it will offer two daily non-stop flights from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, and Varadero, Cuba, starting on November 13th. Then, on December 12th, the airline will add two daily non-stop flights from both Tampa, Florida and Ft. Lauderdale to Havana, Cuba. On top of that, Southwest said it will also offer yet another route to Cuba -- Ft. Lauderdale to Santa Clara -- at a later date, with details to be announced in the coming weeks. Flights via the first two routes are already available to book.
"Southwest Customers can book their tickets now to travel to Cuba with our low fares and no hidden fees, bags fly free, and the best Employees in the industry," Gary Kelly, Southwest Airlines' Chairman, President & CEO, said in a press release. "Cuba will be the ninth country on our route map and Havana will mark Southwest's 100th city, a significant and proud milestone."
To celebrate the new service, the airline is selling special $59 one-way fares on non-stop flights to and from Cuba if you buy your tickets two weeks ahead of time and before the deal expires at midnight on November 20th. Additionally, the discounted fares are only good for flights between November 13, 2016 and April 24, 2017, according to the release.
In other words, checking out Cuba and packing an entire suitcase full of its famous rum and cigars just got way easier and way cheaper, well, at least if you can successfully meet the government's newly relaxed criteria to legally travel there. You know what to do.
