Southwest Has New $59 Flights to Cuba

Now that the longtime restriction on Cuban cigars and rum has finally been lifted, visiting the previously forbidden Caribbean island nation has never been more alluring for many Americans. Thankfully, a number of airlines have already made it easy to travel there from the US, and now, Southwest Airlines is getting on board with new flights to Cuba for as little as $59. Yes, they're actually that cheap.

Southwest announced late last week that it will offer two daily non-stop flights from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, and Varadero, Cuba, starting on November 13th. Then, on December 12th, the airline will add two daily non-stop flights from both Tampa, Florida and Ft. Lauderdale to Havana, Cuba. On top of that, Southwest said it will also offer yet another route to Cuba -- Ft. Lauderdale to Santa Clara -- at a later date, with details to be announced in the coming weeks. Flights via the first two routes are already available to book.