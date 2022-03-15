Southwest Has Flights for as Low as $44 Right Now

The budget-friendly airline's running a three-day sale that ends on March 17.

By Janae Price

Published on 3/15/2022 at 11:50 AM

Spring is fast approaching, and travelers looking for a spring trip may get lucky and clinch an excellent deal with Southwest Airlines' three-day sale.

From March 15 to March 17, the budget-friendly carrier is offering travelers one-way flights for as low as $44. For flights within the contiguous US, travel is valid from April 5 through June 15. For flights outside the contiguous US, including to Hawaii and Puerto Rico, travel is valid from April 5 through May 25.

Here are some of Southwest's discounted flights:

  • Los Angeles to Las Vegas (vice versa) for $44
  • Austin to Dallas (vice versa) for $49
  • Austin to Oklahoma City (vice versa) for $69
  • Nashville to Myrtle Beach (vice versa) for $69
  • Atlanta to Memphis (vice versa) for $69
  • San Francisco to Seattle (vice versa) for $78
  • New York to North Carolina (vice versa) for $88

What would a travel deal be without a few blackout dates and time limits? The day after Memorial Day, May 31, is a blackout date, and travel days are limited to Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

If you're still drawing out your travel plans, hurry. This deal ends on March 17 at 11:59 pm. And if you can't find what you're looking for there, maybe JetBlue, which has a similar sale right now, can help. 

