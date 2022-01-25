Get Away with Southwest's Current $49 Flight Deal

Are you thinking of booking a Valentine’s Day getaway? Now may be a great time to book with Southwest’s Wanna Get Away? flight deal.

The deal offers one-way fares starting at $49. The budget-friendly carrier is offering the sale from today, January 25, to Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2022, with a 21-day advance purchase required. This means that the travel period for tickets purchased during the sale is valid from February 15 through May 18, 2022. So travelers looking to take a baecation for the holiday of love will have to take off the day after the holiday. Better late than never, right?

Here are some of the places you can go:

New York to Dallas (and vice versa) for $49

Chicago to Cincinnati (and vice versa) for $59

Las Vegas to Burbank (and vice versa) for $59

Little Rock to St. Louis (and vice versa) for $59

Los Angeles to Phoenix (and vice versa) for $59

Miami to Denver (and vice versa) for $69

Before booking, you’ll want to check out the terms and conditions of the deal. All tickets are nonrefundable, and according to Southwest, travel is valid only on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Booking closes on February 14, 2022, at 11:59 pm CST, so you do have some time to book, but not a ton—Valentine’s Day will be here before you know it!