Southwest Is Adding Over 20 New & Restored Nonstop Routes for 2023 Travel

If making it easier to get a Companion Pass wasn't enough, Southwest is ready to elevate your travel experience with yet another piece of good news.

As part of its latest schedule arrangements, the airline is adding five new nonstop routes, and it is also restoring 16 routes that had been “dormant” mainly due to the pandemic.

Southwest announced on Thursday that three of the five new routes will be departing from California's Long Beach Airport (LGB). The new developments include service from LGB to Colorado Springs, Colorado and El Paso, Texas, both beginning July 11. Starting September 5, there will also be nonstop Southwest flights departing from LGB and landing in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The other two new routes concern seasonal service. Starting from September 9, Southwest will inaugurate nonstop flights connecting Austin, Texas, and Jacksonville, Florida, and it will also debut the seasonal route between El Paso, Texas, and Orlando, Florida.

The airline has made restoring old routes a priority as well, and it will recommence service on 16 of them, which were mainly cut in the past due to the pandemic. Here's the complete list of restored Southwest flights and their start date, as shared by the airline:

Austin–Pittsburgh: Sunday service, resumes September 10

Baltimore–Oakland: Daily service, resumes September 5

Charlotte–Houston Hobby: Sunday service, resumes September 10

Dallas Love–Philadelphia: Saturday and Sunday service, resume September 9

Denver–Richmond, Virginia: Daily service, resumes September 5

Houston Hobby–Lubbock, Texas: Two Sunday round trips, resumes September 10

Houston Hobby–Ontario, California: Sunday service, resumes September 10

Houston Hobby–Philadelphia: Sunday service, resumes September 10

Houston Hobby–Raleigh/Durham: One flight each Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday; resumes September 7

Houston Bush Intercontinental–Phoenix: Sunday service, resumes September 10

Las Vegas–Little Rock, Arkansas: Sunday service, resumes September 10

Las Vegas–Minneapolis/St. Paul: Saturday service, resumes September 9

Los Angeles–Portland, Oregon: Saturday and Sunday service, resumes September 9

Long Beach–New Orleans: Sunday service, resumes September 10

Nashville–Islip/Long Island, New York: Sunday service, resumes September 10

Nashville–Omaha, Nebraska: Sunday service, resumes September 10



For more information and to book your flights, you can visit the Southwest website.