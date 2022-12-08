Southwest Is Testing a Boarding Change That Will Affect Traveling Families

For some reason, boarding a plane is always way more complicated than it needs to be, and it can be even more complicated if you're traveling with children.

Southwest Airlines plans to address this with a new program allowing families with children to board first. The first version of this program will be launched in Atlanta at the top of next year, Travel + Leisure reports. These changes will be made slowly, through a phased approach.

The trial period will include a designated space in the gate area where families can gather to pre-board. There will be "several different iterations" of this during the pilot, the airline told T + L.

It's pretty much common knowledge that Southwest doesn't assign seats. Instead, you get assigned a boarding group (A, B, or C) and a corresponding number, typically one through 60. Right now, families can board after the "A" group and before the "B" group.

There are still a few ways to get ahead. In August, the airline introduced a new policy that allows travelers to upgrade their boarding number for a fee at check-in. Southwest also offers an EarlyBird Check-In, which automatically checks passengers in before the standard 24-hour period so that they can secure a nice spot.

Fingers crossed that the pilot program works out and goes on to become a new policy. If it does, parents flying Southwest can breathe a sigh of relief.