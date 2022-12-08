Southwest Is Testing a Boarding Change That Will Affect Traveling Families

The new program will be launched through a phased approach.

By Jeremy Porr

Published on 12/8/2022 at 3:25 PM

Images By Tang Ming Tung/Stone/Getty Images
Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.

For some reason, boarding a plane is always way more complicated than it needs to be, and it can be even more complicated if you're traveling with children.

Southwest Airlines plans to address this with a new program allowing families with children to board first. The first version of this program will be launched in Atlanta at the top of next year, Travel + Leisure reports. These changes will be made slowly, through a phased approach.

The trial period will include a designated space in the gate area where families can gather to pre-board. There will be "several different iterations" of this during the pilot, the airline told T + L.

It's pretty much common knowledge that Southwest doesn't assign seats. Instead, you get assigned a boarding group (A, B, or C) and a corresponding number, typically one through 60. Right now, families can board after the "A" group and before the "B" group.

There are still a few ways to get ahead. In August, the airline introduced a new policy that allows travelers to upgrade their boarding number for a fee at check-in. Southwest also offers an EarlyBird Check-In, which automatically checks passengers in before the standard 24-hour period so that they can secure a nice spot.

Fingers crossed that the pilot program works out and goes on to become a new policy. If it does, parents flying Southwest can breathe a sigh of relief.

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat.

Jeremy Porr is a News Writer at Thrillist. Follow Jeremy on Instagram.