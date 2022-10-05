Southwest Is Offering One-Way Flights Starting at $29

It's time for another Southwest sale. The airline is offering one-way flights starting at just $29 until October 6. You'll have until 11:59 pm to book for travel dates between November 19, 2022 to February 15, 2023. Blackout dates for flights will be for December 16 to January 9.

Here are examples of a few of the routes offering this deal:

Albany, New York to Baltimore, Maryland $29 (and vice versa)

Atlanta, Georgia to Greenville/Spartanburg, South Carolina $29 (and vice versa)

Burbank, California to Las Vegas, Nevada $29 (and vice versa)

Chicago, Illinois to Grand Rapids, Michigan $29 (and vice versa)

Denver, Colorado to Amarillo, Texas $29 (and vice versa)



These are just a sampling of dozens of majorly discounted routes. There are also flights departing from Houston, New Orleans, New York, Nashville, Myrtle Beach, Long Beach, and more.

Like any excellent flight sale, there are some terms and conditions. Most of the discounts apply to travel on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Traveling to and from San Juan, Puerto Rico, is valid only Monday through Thursday. International flights are only discounted between Sundays and Wednesdays. Like with most deals, it will be best to keep your dates flexible while booking.

The sale prices are non-refundable and subject to availability. Head to Southwest.com to book your flight.