Southwest Will Match your Elite Status from Another Airline

I don't feel a particular loyalty towards one airline. I may fly some more than others, but I'm all about scouring for the cheapest fare -- often at the expense of my own comfort and sanity. But now, Southwest is making it easy to earn that coveted Elite Status without racking up the required points or paying extra fees.
From now through December 31, 2019, the budget-friendly carrier is offering a status match promotion, which means if you're an elite member on legit any other airline, they'll upgrade you on Southwest too.
Here's how it works: sign up for the company's Rapid Rewards program (it has a lot of perks already) and you'll have to verify your status on American, United, Delta, or whatever you've got. You can do this via the Southwest site or just email over your full name, rewards number, and a screenshot of your airline card.
Trust us when we tell you it's worth it. Elite travelers get priority boarding, a 25% point-earning bonus, free same-day standby, priority check-in and security access, and an "A-List member phone line," Travel & Leisure reports. There's an actual reason fans are so obsessed with the airline. It's not a conspiracy.
The status is valid for one year -- it starts once you register -- but is eligible for renewal if you book three round-trip flights (or six one-ways) within 90 days of enrolling. Basically, I'm giving you an excuse to book a couple extra of vacays. Take the bait and get moving.
