Irreplaceable Family Letters Left on a Plane Were Reunited with the Owners Weeks Later

Few things are worse than the feeling of realizing you forgot something on a plane, as getting it back can be a real hassle. That nightmare became a reality for one family when a collection of priceless family letters were left on a Southwest flight.

According to CNN, Rachel DeGolia's cousin uncovered several letters written over a roughly 30-year period by her late mother, Lois. The DeGolia matriarch died in 1996 after a battle with cancer, and the letters were a way to remain connected with her. Rachel brought them to a family wedding to share with her brother, who took them home to Chicago with him after the celebration.

Although he was careful to keep the letters on him to avoid them getting lost or damaged in a suitcase, he managed to forget them in the plane's cabin when it arrived in the Windy City. Rachel's brother had planned to make copies of the letters for others in the family to enjoy.

"He was going to scan them when he got home, so he took them on the plan, put them on the floor and they were somehow kicked under his seat," she recalled. "He didn't notice they were gone for a few hours. He didn't even get to read them."

Lois had written and sent the letters, which recounted everything from teenage frustrations to meeting the love of her life, to her brother, Phil, who held onto them for years. Phil went to college at 16, leaving his sister in their small town in Northeastern Iowa, where she lived until she died.

"She was writing about how bored she was and how unchallenged she was in high school," Rachel told CNN. "She was frustrated with the social life in Lansing, writing to my uncle how much she missed him. She was chomping at the bit to get out of town."

According to Rachel, Phil didn't write back often, which irked Lois, but he was great about keeping her letters. She continued writing through many of life's changes, including having her kids and losing her own parents. Rachel received the letters in 2021 and was delighted. However, that delight turned to heartbreak after she learned that her own brother had left them on a plane.

A Southwest Airlines crew found the letters left behind during their post-flight checks and immediately knew these were precious to someone. They handed the letters over to a gate agent, who placed them in a safe. Typically, Southwest gate supervisors bring valuables to the airline's Baggage Sorting Office at the airport at the end of their shift. Though they shouldn't have, the letters made their way to Sarah Haffner's office.

Southwest gives airline agents 24 hours to locate the owners of high-value items. If they're not able to, Southwest sends them to Dallas's main lost baggage warehouse. Haffer had been off that week, but her coworkers didn't want to send the letters to Dallas because they seemed precious.

"I came back and they were on the top shelf of our high value safe," Haffner said. "I looked at them, but it had one of my manager's names on it, with a note saying to hold on to it. So I left it there, thinking they knew who the owners were."

Other staff, however, had given up on finding the owner. There was no indication of who they could contact from the letters. Rachel's brother had been trying to leave messages with Southwest, but they weren't making it to the right people. A week after she returned to work, Haffner's managers suggested she give it a shot. She knew the letters needed to get back to their rightful owner.

"They said, 'We've had no luck, so if you want to take a peek, do—if not, we'll have to send it to Lost and Found,'" she said. "That's a huge warehouse of lost items in Dallas. It's very well organized, as well as we can do it, but it's huge. I didn't want to send it there once I'd looked inside the envelope."

Haffner said she quickly realized the letters were written by "people who were probably no longer here," and were deeply personal. She noted that the one on top of the pile was about the man who would go on to be Rachel's dad. The pair had gotten engaged, but their families disapproved of the union. Lois and Frank married anyway and were together for 47 years until Lois passed away.

"It was like a movie," Haffner said. "She was writing this letter, sibling to sibling, fighting for their love because her parents didn't think he was the right man. She was pleading, writing that he was a great person. It was so sad. I read it, and I said, I just can't send it to Dallas."

Rachel's name was the only identifying one in the whole batch of letters, and she hadn't been the one to fly with Southwest and forget them. Haffner and her colleagues dug through passenger data but couldn't find Rachel's name. With no luck via the Southwest database, Haffner turned to Google. She was able to find Rachel and track down a phone number for her.

"At 9 pm one night, I got this call," Rachel recalled. "She said she was Sarah from Southwest, and I stopped her—I said, 'Did you find the letters?' I couldn't believe it. It was amazing."

Typically, Southwest makes customers pay the shipping to reunite them with their lost belongings. Haffner offered, instead, to pay for a taxi to get the letters back to Rachel and her family. Rachel didn't want to chance another mishap, though, so she sent her sister-in-law to the airport to pick them up and deliver a note for Haffner, whom she called a "wonderful young woman."

The letters are now back where they belong and, according to Rachel, "they've been scanned."