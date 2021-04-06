Southwest Is Offering Spring Flights for $49 This Week

Travel is slowly becoming a reality again now that the CDC has updated its guidance to say that people who are fully vaccinated can travel with low risk of catching and spreading COVID-19. This means that—should you feel comfortable with cramming yourself into a plane again—you may be able to take advantage of Southwest's regular flight sales again. The budget-friendly carrier just launched a big one on Tuesday.

From now through April 8 at 11:59 pm, Southwest is offering a nationwide sale with discounted one-way flights to destinations across the country. You can snag cheap fares—to major cities like Nashville, Kansas City, Charlotte, and New Orleans—for travel between April 20 and June 30, 2021. However, May 27, May 28, and May 31, 2021 are all blacked out, so an ultra-cheap Memorial Day trip is out of the question.

Of course, you'll wanna brush up on some COVID-19 safety protocol before you hop your next flight. Southwest has got information on local advisories and restrictions, as well as its own promise to keep customers safe with routine sanitation, mask policies, and precautionary tips.

Here are some of the best deals we spotted on Southwest's sale page, which you can filter by choosing your origin airport:

Atlanta to Nashville (and vise versa) for $49

Baltimore to Charlotte (and vise versa) for $49

Chicago to Memphis (and vise versa) for $49

Chicago to Nashville (and vise versa) for $49

Fresno to Las Vegas (and vise versa) for $49

Houston to New Orleans (and vise versa) for $49

Los Angeles to Las Vegas (and vise versa)for $49

Los Angeles to San Francisco (and vise versa) for $49

Memphis to Atlanta for (and vise versa) for $49

Phoenix to Palm Springs (and vise versa) for $49

Pittsburgh to Chicago for (and vise versa) for $49

Portland, Maine to Baltimore (and vise versa) for $49

San Diego to San Francisco (and vise versa) for $49

Don't forget to double check the sale's fine print before booking. You'll want to keep in mind those blackout dates, as well as Southwest's cancelation and refund policy.

"Fares are nonrefundable but may be applied toward future travel on Southwest Airlines, as long as reservations are canceled at least ten minutes prior to the scheduled departure," Southwest wrote on its sale page. "Failure to cancel prior to departure will result in forfeiture of remaining funds on the reservation."

