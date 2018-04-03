Southwest's New Sale Has Flights All Over the U.S. & Abroad for as Low as $49

The stretch of weeks without a built-in three-day weekend between Easter and Memorial Day can feel like an eternity, especially if you're still itching to cure your cabin fever after a relentless winter. The good news, though, is that you can probably sneak in a quick and very affordable little getaway in the interim this year thanks to a new Southwest Airlines sale, featuring flights to and from a whole host of cities around the country -- and abroad -- for as little as $49.
The two-week sale features a whole boatload of deeply discounted one-way fares across the country, though there are quite a few particularly tempting offers up for grabs from nearly every airport Southwest serves. You can peep them all, and sort by departure city, on the airline's flash sale site. The only catch is that you'll need to book your trip before 11:59pm on April 19.
The standout domestic deals at the moment include $81 flights from New York to Chicago (and vice versa), $49 flights from LA to San Francisco (and vice versa), $99 flights from Chicago to Charleston, and $56 flights from Portland to San Francisco (and vice versa).
As for international options, there are wildly affordable $59 flights from Ft. Lauderdale to the Cayman Islands, Belize, and Turks and Caicos, $98 flights from Houston to Mexico City, and $99 flights from Tampa to Cuba.
As with most cheap airfare sales like this, there's some fine print to consider before you book anything. Specifically, you'll need to be able to skip town between late April and mid-June (or late-summer/early fall), as the deals are only good for travel between April 24-June 13 (as well as August 21-October 31). There are also a handful of blackout dates around both Memorial Day and Labor Day. Although you don't have to worry about stuffing everything into just a carry-on, since Southwest lets you fly with up to two checked bags for free.
If you won't be able to swing a trip this time around, don't sweat it. Southwest seems to be unleashing legitimately great flight deals roughly once per month these days.
