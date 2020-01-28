Quick, Southwest's New Sale Has Flights as Low as $49 Right Now

The post-holiday slump is bearable because it's experienced by everyone living at the mercy of seasons. Hangovers are better in the company of friends, as is the three-month period following a Happy New Year, when our week's most stimulating event is sideways hail during our morning commute. But what if it didn't have to be that way? What if you ditched your Friday six-beers-at-the-neighborhood-bar to go on a fabulously affordable paradise vacation?
All I'm saying is there's a Southwest Airlines sale on right now through 11:59pm (Pacific Time) on January 30, with one-way tickets starting at $49. The sale includes discounts on both domestic and international flights, and the destinations are aplenty. Let's take a gander at some of the best deals:
The best domestic flight deals:
Atlanta to Nashville (and vice versa) for $49
Los Angeles to San Jose (and vice versa) for $59
Boston to Baltimore (and vice versa) for $59
San Francisco to Las Vegas (and vice versa) for $69
Las Vegas to Phoenix (and vice versa) for $79
San Jose to Seattle (and vice versa) for $82
Cincinnati to Baltimore (and vice versa) for $83
Chicago to Detroit (and vice versa) for $92
Washington, DC to Atlanta (and vice versa) for $94
The best international flights:
Ft. Lauderdale to the Cayman Islands for $86
Atlanta to Turks and Caicos for $153
Dallas to Quintana Roo for $154
Birmingham to Belize City for $167
Providence to the Cayman Islands for $163
Little Rock to Quintana Roo for $164
Austin to the Bahamas for $173
Baltimore to Belize City for $187
Milwaukee to Belize City for $187
Columbus to Cuba for $188
One more thing: Interisland travel in Hawaii is super cheap right now too, with one-way flights as low as $29. Continental US travel discounts are valid from February 11 through May 20, 2020, and interisland Hawaii travel is valid February 18 through May 20, 2020 (the best time to visit Hawaii is in April and May, where the weather is lovely and the crowds are thin).
Watch out for blackout dates around upcoming holidays. Tickets are non-refundable, a carry on is included, and life is short. Get clickin'.
