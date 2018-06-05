Southwest's Huge 3-Day Sale Has $49 Flights This Fall

It may seem like spring just got here, but it's never too early to start planning for fall travel. It already feels like summer anyway, so you better start thinking: come October, where exactly would you like to escape to? That'll be a lot easier to answer now that Southwest Airlines is throwing a huge fall flight sale for the next three days.
As of Tuesday morning, the airline is offering discounted one-way flights to destinations all over the country -- even some abroad -- for fares as low as $49. You'll have to book by Thursday, June 7, and flights are available from $49 to around $129. But they'll be one-way, so you might have to be creative with your return flight, and you'll have to pick travel days from August 21 to December 12, with some blackout dates. Head over to the official sale page to see all your options.
There are some serious deals on here. For instance, if you're traveling domestically you can fly from Albuquerque, New Mexico to Los Angeles for $49; Chicago to New York for $79; or San Francisco to Chicago for $129. If you'd prefer to get out of the States, they have you covered for that, too. Flights are available from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida to Havana, Cuba for $89; Houston to Belize City, Belize for $110; and Los Angeles to Cancun for $129.
Keep in mind, however, that there are some restrictions. You won't be able to travel on Friday or Sunday, and only non-stop flights are available. Those blackout dates we mentioned include Labor Day and an 11-day period around Thanksgiving, so this won't be your cheap ticket home to see the fam.
But considering the prices, that's OK. Call that one spontaneous friend of yours and get booking by Thursday.
