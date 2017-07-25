Southwest Has International Flights for Under $150 Right Now

Southwest Airlines’ big July sale ends on Thursday, but it turns out the airline is still offering numerous insanely cheap international flights that will wing you across the world this fall in addition to the domestic flight deals we told you about earlier this month. You’ll just have to book ‘em before they’re gone.
As you can see on Southwest’s official sale site, one-way flights from US cities to gorgeous destinations like Punta Cana, the Bahamas, Turks and Caicos, Costa Rica, and many more are available for super-cheap rates -- several of which are under $150. Highlights include Tampa to Havana, Cuba for $99, Houston to Belize City, Belize for $128, Los Angeles to Cabo San Lucas for $138. One flight -- Ft. Lauderdale to the Cayman Islands -- is going for as low as $59.
This applies to flights to select destinations from August 22, 2017, to December 13, 2017, and as with all flash sales and deals, it comes with a few caveats. All of the discounts apply to nonstop, one-way flights only, and blackout dates do apply. If you're unsure of anything, just use common sense and take a look at full terms and conditions before you book.
Hit up Southwest's website for the full list of flights on offer, both domestic and international, but you better do it fast, as these cheap flights won't stick around for long. The sale's only good until Thursday, July 27, and even before then, deals like this go pretty quickly, so get 'em while the getting's good.
