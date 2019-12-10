Southwest Is Offering Super-Cheap Flights All Across the U.S. This Week

It's me again, your Deepest Travel Desires. Forgot about me, huh? Remember when you got a promotion during the time you'd planned to go on a vacation and promptly canceled the trip, shoving me into the chamber of your subconscious? Or some situation like that? Well, I remain here, sweetie, heave-hoing against the door of resistance, whispering the latest Southwest flight deals into your inner ear until the day I'm finally freed from this PTO-less prison.
This time around, there's no excuse -- Southwest's latest nationwide fare sale lasts for four days this week, a totally reasonable amount of time for you to access your Deepest Travel Desires, self-actualize, and book your tickets.
To get the discounted one-way flights, you need to book by December 13, 11:59pm Pacific Time. Just select your location from the drop-down menu and peruse both the domestic and international options. Here are our favorite deals:
Atlanta to Greenville, SC (and vice versa) for $49
Atlanta to Nashville (and vice versa) for $49
Washington, DC to Providence (and vice versa) for $51
Salt Lake City to Las Vegas (and vice versa) for $59
Reno to Oakland, CA (and vice versa) for $59
Phoenix to El Paso (and vice versa) for $59
New Orleans to Detroit (and vice versa) for $78
Pittsburgh to Buffalo (and vice versa) for $89
Louisville to Columbus (and vice versa) for $89
Ft. Lauderdale to Turks and Caicos for $79
St. Louis to Belize City for $179
Washington, DC to The Bahamas for $149
Heads up, inter-island travel in Hawaii is super cheap right now too, with one-way flights hanging around $39.
Points bookings do not include government fees, but you'll get a free checked bag and carry-on. Make sure you check the sale page for the specific time range when the discounts are valid. The deals only apply after January 7 and end in the beginning of March, for example, and there are some blackout periods therein.
So go ahead and buy those tickets, or I -- your Deepest Travel Desires -- will forever make you feel terrible every time you look at your wanderlusting college roommate's Instagram.
