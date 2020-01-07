Flights Start at Just $49 in Southwest Airlines' Big New Year's Sale

From the ashes of the holiday season comes the phoenix of New Year's resolutioners, a bird reborn to spread fires through gyms with January specials, the grocery store organic aisle, and the Barnes & Noble section with Marie Kondo books. But rarely does the revolutioner's wing emit a flame towards airlines -- you know, because taking more vacations often contradicts the higher priority goal of Saving More Money. But it turns out you can both travel and save money, thanks to a new Southwest sale featuring discounted domestic and international flights starting at $49.
From now through January 9 at 11:59pm PT, you can score the cheap one-way fares -- from just about every airport Southwest Airlines flies out of across the United States and some nearby international hubs. You can check out the full list of deals on Southwest's official sale page (and sort them by origin city), but here are our favorite discounts:
The best domestic Southwest flight deals:
- Atlanta to Greenville (and vice versa) for $49
- Atlanta to Nashville (and vice versa) for $49
- Providence to Washington, DC (and vice versa) for $59
- Baltimore to Boston (and vice versa) for $59
- San Francisco to Los Angeles (and vice versa) for $69
- Atlanta to New Orleans (and vice versa) for $69
- Austin to Cincinnati (and vice versa) for $89
- Albuquerque to Phoenix (and vice versa) for $97
The best international Southwest flight deals:
- Fort Lauderdale to Belize for $103
- Orlando to the Bahamas for $109
- Fort Lauderdale to Cancun for $119
- Orlando to Cuba for $129
- Orlando to Turks & Caicos for $133
- Atlanta to Turks & Caicos for $153
- El Paso to Belize for $179
- Baltimore to Belize for $187
- Pittsburgh to Belize for $187
You'll get one free checked bag and carry-on, but just note the points bookings don't include government fees. Also, check the sale page for the specific date range when the discounts are valid. The continental US dates only apply after January 20 and before May 20, for example, and there are some blackout periods therein.
“From the ashes, a fire shall be woken, A light from the shadows shall spring..." Gandalf once wrote in a letter to Frodo, but also in a letter to viewers. Thanks to Southwest, both your Smart Saving lights and your Vacation lights can spring from the shadows this New Year.
