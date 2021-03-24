Southwest Is Offering $49 Flights for This Spring

as well as local requirements/protocols/restrictions for both your destination and home city upon your return. Be safe out there.

We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. As of February 2021, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention recommends against traveling if you don’t absolutely have to. Should you need to travel, be sure to familiarize yourself with

Whether you're comfortable with traveling by plane at this point or not, flight deals are happening. Much like they did before the pandemic, major airlines are continuing to roll out super-low fares to lure travelers who need to fly right now. The latest is a sweeping sale from Southwest Airlines, starting Tuesday, with tickets for flights this spring starting at $49.

From now through 11:59 pm (Central Time) on March 29, you can book one-way flights to several major cities across the United States, including Chicago, Nashville, and Atlanta, to name a few. The sale's best deals—basically, flights that are less than $100—are limited to domestic fares on flights taking place between April 14 and May 26 of this year.

But before we get into the cheap flights, you should check out Southwest's COVID-19 safety information, which includes a list of states with entry restrictions, and the airline's "Southwest Promise" page, which details the precautions and procedures it has in place.

Here are some of the best deals we spotted on Southwest's sale page, which you can filter by choosing your origin airport:

Atlanta to Nashville (or vice versa) for $49

Baltimore to Boston (or vice versa) for $49

Chicago to Memphis (or vice versa) for $49

Chicago to Nashville (or vice versa) for $49

Fresno to Las Vegas (or vice versa) for $49

Houston to New Orleans (or vice versa) for $49

Las Vegas to Burbank (or vice versa) for $49

Los Angeles to Las Vegas (or vice versa) for $49

Los Angeles to San Francisco (or vice versa) for $49

Memphis to Atlanta (or vice versa) for $49

Phoenix to Palm Springs (or vice versa) for $49

Pittsburgh to Chicago (or vice versa) for $49

Portland, Maine to Baltimore (or vice versa) for $49

San Diego to San Francisco (or vice versa) for $49

There are, of course, plenty of other great flight deals to be had in this sale. All you have to do is check what's available out of the airports near you and go from there.

Unsurprisingly, there's some fine print to keep in mind: The deals don't apply to flights on May 27-28 and May 31, continental travel is limited to Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and the low prices are for Southwest's Wanna Get Away fares, among other details. Oh, and be sure to take a look at the company's cancelation and refund policy.

"Fares are nonrefundable but may be applied toward future travel on Southwest Airlines, as long as reservations are canceled at least ten minutes prior to the scheduled departure. Failure to cancel prior to departure will result in forfeiture of remaining funds on the reservation," Southwest states at the bottom of the sale page. "Any change in itinerary may result in an increase in fare. Standby travel may require an upgrade to the Anytime fare depending on Rapid Rewards tier status."

All said, you'll likely have to mess around with the destination and dates to find a good deal, and that's certainly no guarantee.