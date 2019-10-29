Southwest's Big Halloween Sale Has $39 Flights Up for Grabs This Week

Most folks pass out pumpkin-shaped Reese's and snack sized Snickers for Halloween, but not Southwest. The budget-friendly airline is doing us one better -- it's slashing prices on hundreds of flights this week.
The spooky season sale, which runs through October 31 at 11:59pm, boasts one-way fares as low as $39. And while, sure, we've got a few restrictions (aren't there always?), I'll get to those in a minute. First, I want to discuss what's really important here like, say, the slew of available destinations. You can catch a flight to Los Angeles, Austin, Cabo San Lucas, Hawaii, and many, many more.
The best Southwest flight deals:
- Honolulu to Maui for $39
- Atlanta to Nashville for $54
- Burbank to San Francisco for $59
- Las Vegas to Long Beach for $59
- Orland to Fort Lauderdale for $65
- Phoenix to El Paso for $69
- Sacramento to Los Angeles for $69
- San Francisco to San Diego for $74
The best international Southwest flight deals:
- Fort Lauderdale to The Bahamas for $97
- Fort Lauderdale to Belize for $103
- Fort Lauderdale to Cancun for $113
- Orlando to Cuba for $129
- Orlando to Turks & Caicos for $133
- New Orleans to Turks & Caicos for $153
- Raleigh to the Bahamas for $153
- Fort Lauderdale to Aruba for $156
Now to the boring (but necessary!) deets: you have to book 14 days in advance, tickets are nonrefundable, and as always, blackout dates apply. For continental US trips, November 12, 2019 through March 4, 2020 are available to book (barring those blackout dates); Interi-sland Hawaii travel is valid for November 19, 2019 through March 4, 2020; San Juan, Puerto Rico travel is open for November 19 through December 5, 2019 and January 13 through March 5, 2020. And lastly, international flights will have to fall between November 19 and December 11, 2019 or January 7 through March 5, 2020.
You can scroll through more destinations here, too. Just be warned -- your bank account may look a little spooky afterwards.
